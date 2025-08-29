Left Menu

Ambani's Next-Gen Leadership: A New Era for Reliance

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is preparing his three children to take over various segments of Reliance Industries. During the annual shareholders' meeting, Ambani facilitated their growing involvement in business operations. Under their guidance and mentorship, Reliance is set for transformative growth, particularly in new energy and telecommunications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is steadily grooming the next generation of leaders to helm Reliance Industries. As evident from the company's latest annual shareholders' meeting, Ambani's children, Akash, Isha, and Anant, are taking on more prominent roles within the firm's core segments.

Akash and Isha, both 33, took the lead in presenting business plans for the telecommunications and retail segments, respectively. Meanwhile, the youngest, Anant, also made significant strides by detailing strategic initiatives in the oil-to-chemicals, energy, and exploration sectors.

These moves signify a pivotal transition phase for Reliance. Mukesh Ambani's three children are now intricately involved in decision-making processes, signaling an era of transformative change across the company's extensive and diverse business portfolio.

