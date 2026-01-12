Left Menu

Cuban-U.S. Tensions: No Dialogue Beyond Technical Migration Talks

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel affirmed that there are no discussions with the U.S. beyond technical migration contacts, emphasizing Cuba's openness to dialogue based on equality and mutual respect. His remarks followed U.S. President Trump's statement on halting Venezuelan oil and money to Cuba and proposing a deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:23 IST
Miguel Diaz-Canel

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated on Monday that the country currently holds no discussions with the U.S., except within the framework of technical migration talks. This announcement underscores the strained diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Diaz-Canel, in his social media posts, reiterated Cuba's readiness to engage in dialogue with the United States under conditions of sovereign equality, mutual respect, and adherence to international legal principles. His comments come at a politically sensitive time.

The statement was made shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Venezuelan oil and financial resources would cease being directed to Cuba, while suggesting that the Cuban government should seek an agreement with Washington. This latest development adds another layer of complexity to the U.S.-Cuba relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

