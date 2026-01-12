Bangladesh Cricket's T20 World Cup Controversy: Security Concerns Stir Debate

Bangladesh's plans to compete in the T20 World Cup in India are currently under scrutiny due to security concerns raised by Asif Nazrul, a top sports advisor. He claims that the ICC has acknowledged these fears, but the cricketing body disputes his assertions.

The dispute arises in a complex geopolitical climate, as Bangladesh previously sought to shift its matches to Sri Lanka following the release of star pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. The BCB cites unspecified developments behind these moves.

Despite internal official communications, the ICC maintains that no formal advisories have been issued concerning Mustafizur's selection. As the T20 World Cup approaches, former players urge caution to prevent long-term repercussions on international cricket relations.

