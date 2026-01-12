Tragedy in Greater Noida: Mystery Surrounds Woman's Death Under Parked Car

A grim discovery unfolded in Greater Noida as 27-year-old Deepa was found deceased beneath a parked vehicle in the Beta-2 sector on Monday. The young woman, a call center worker, had been missing since Sunday.

Hailing from Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh, Deepa lived with her younger brother. Her disappearance was reported to authorities when her phone remained unreachable. Monday saw locals discovering her body, prompting a police investigation.

In response to the incident, a murder case has been launched. Investigators are scrutinizing CCTV footage and analyzing phone records to piece together the circumstances of her death, as a grieving family awaits answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)