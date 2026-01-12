Left Menu

Tragedy in Greater Noida: Mystery Surrounds Woman's Death Under Parked Car

Deepa, a 27-year-old call center employee from Greater Noida, was found dead under a parked car in Beta-2. A case of murder has been filed. Police investigations are underway, focusing on CCTV footage and call records to determine her movements and how she ended up under the vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:25 IST
Tragedy in Greater Noida: Mystery Surrounds Woman's Death Under Parked Car
Deepa
  • Country:
  • India

A grim discovery unfolded in Greater Noida as 27-year-old Deepa was found deceased beneath a parked vehicle in the Beta-2 sector on Monday. The young woman, a call center worker, had been missing since Sunday.

Hailing from Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh, Deepa lived with her younger brother. Her disappearance was reported to authorities when her phone remained unreachable. Monday saw locals discovering her body, prompting a police investigation.

In response to the incident, a murder case has been launched. Investigators are scrutinizing CCTV footage and analyzing phone records to piece together the circumstances of her death, as a grieving family awaits answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

