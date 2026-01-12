Controversy Surrounds Detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk

In a contentious legal battle, Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has taken the case to India's Supreme Court, challenging her husband's detention. The arrest, carried out under the National Security Act, is being questioned on grounds of procedural impropriety and lack of evidence.

Represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, Angmo asserted that the authorities failed to provide Wangchuk with vital evidence used against him, infringing on his rights of effective representation. This omission, she argues, compromises the fairness of his detention.

The issue stems from protests in Ladakh advocating for statehood, which escalated into violence. While the government accuses Wangchuk of fuelling unrest, Angmo contends his intent was to promote peace. As the court deliberates, the case underscores tensions in the region over governance and autonomy.

