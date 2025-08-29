Left Menu

Japan Eyes 10 Trillion Yen Investment in India: A New Era of Strategic Partnership

Japan plans a massive 10 trillion yen investment in India over the next decade, marked by a series of strategic pacts following the summit talks between PM Modi and Japanese PM Ishiba. The nations aim to strengthen ties across various sectors, including defense, technology, and economic security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:50 IST
Japan Eyes 10 Trillion Yen Investment in India: A New Era of Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan announced an ambitious investment goal of 10 trillion yen in India over the next ten years, following comprehensive discussions between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shigeru Ishiba. The countries finalized numerous agreements to enhance strategic ties, amid global economic turbulence influenced by Washington's trade policies.

The accords encompass an economic security architecture promoting supply chain resilience in crucial sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, and pharmaceuticals. A significant initiative is to promote the mobility of 50,000 skilled workers from India to Japan, reflecting the countries' shared commitment to deepening their economic partnership.

Additionally, the leaders addressed regional security, expressing shared concerns over China's military actions in the East and South China Seas. Emphasizing international law, they reiterated the need for peaceful resolution of maritime disputes. The summit underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law and a free, open Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vasai-Virar's Legal Crackdown: 141 Unsafe Buildings to be Razed

Vasai-Virar's Legal Crackdown: 141 Unsafe Buildings to be Razed

 India
2
Thomas Tuchel's Regret Over 'Repulsive' Comment

Thomas Tuchel's Regret Over 'Repulsive' Comment

 United Kingdom
3
Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

 India
4
India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025