Japan Eyes 10 Trillion Yen Investment in India: A New Era of Strategic Partnership

Japan announced an ambitious investment goal of 10 trillion yen in India over the next ten years, following comprehensive discussions between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shigeru Ishiba. The countries finalized numerous agreements to enhance strategic ties, amid global economic turbulence influenced by Washington's trade policies.

The accords encompass an economic security architecture promoting supply chain resilience in crucial sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, and pharmaceuticals. A significant initiative is to promote the mobility of 50,000 skilled workers from India to Japan, reflecting the countries' shared commitment to deepening their economic partnership.

Additionally, the leaders addressed regional security, expressing shared concerns over China's military actions in the East and South China Seas. Emphasizing international law, they reiterated the need for peaceful resolution of maritime disputes. The summit underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law and a free, open Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)