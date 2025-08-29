Left Menu

Emami's Strategic Moves Herald FMCG Demand Revival

Emami, a leading FMCG company, foresees a demand resurgence due to improved macroeconomic conditions, including moderating inflation and favorable monsoons. Strategically investing in emerging trends and high-growth areas like e-commerce, Emami plans to further strengthen its domestic and international foothold.

Updated: 29-08-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Emami, a significant player in the FMCG sector, anticipates a demand recovery bolstered by a favorable macroeconomic climate, moderating inflation, and promising monsoons, according to Chairman R S Goenka.

Addressing shareholders at the company's 42nd AGM, Goenka spotlighted investments in technology-driven efficiency and strategic capital allocation to enhance growth in emerging consumer trends.

The company aims to accelerate international growth and drive innovation across high-potential segments, underscoring a commitment to long-term revenue expansion despite geopolitical challenges.

