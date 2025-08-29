Emami's Strategic Moves Herald FMCG Demand Revival
Emami, a leading FMCG company, foresees a demand resurgence due to improved macroeconomic conditions, including moderating inflation and favorable monsoons. Strategically investing in emerging trends and high-growth areas like e-commerce, Emami plans to further strengthen its domestic and international foothold.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Emami, a significant player in the FMCG sector, anticipates a demand recovery bolstered by a favorable macroeconomic climate, moderating inflation, and promising monsoons, according to Chairman R S Goenka.
Addressing shareholders at the company's 42nd AGM, Goenka spotlighted investments in technology-driven efficiency and strategic capital allocation to enhance growth in emerging consumer trends.
The company aims to accelerate international growth and drive innovation across high-potential segments, underscoring a commitment to long-term revenue expansion despite geopolitical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Festive Hiring Surge: E-Commerce Giants Gear Up for Indian Festive Season
End of Tariff Exemption: E-Commerce Costs Surge
U.S. Ends Tariff Exemption: Impact on E-commerce and Small Businesses
PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition
Nykaa's Bold Vision: Dominating E-commerce with AI and Fashion