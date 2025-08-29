Government Increases Gunny Bag Usage Charges to Support States' Procurement Operations

On Friday, the Centre announced a 40% increase in gunny bag usage charges, pegging them at Rs 10.22 per bag. This decision aims to bring financial relief to State Governments and Union Territories while streamlining procurement operations.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the increase would encourage smoother food grain procurement and support sustainable packaging practices. Collaboration between the Centre and the States is expected to improve procurement and distribution processes.

The revision comes after the Department of Food and Public Distribution formed a committee comprising state and Food Corporation of India members to review packaging charges. Following their recommendations, the revised charges will apply from the 2025-26 KMS.

(With inputs from agencies.)