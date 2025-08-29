Left Menu

Government Increases Gunny Bag Usage Charges to Support States' Procurement Operations

The government has raised the usage charges for gunny bags by 40% to boost financial relief for states and enhance procurement operations. This move, following requests from various states, aims to ensure smooth procurement of food grains and promote sustainable packaging practices.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:11 IST


On Friday, the Centre announced a 40% increase in gunny bag usage charges, pegging them at Rs 10.22 per bag. This decision aims to bring financial relief to State Governments and Union Territories while streamlining procurement operations.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the increase would encourage smoother food grain procurement and support sustainable packaging practices. Collaboration between the Centre and the States is expected to improve procurement and distribution processes.

The revision comes after the Department of Food and Public Distribution formed a committee comprising state and Food Corporation of India members to review packaging charges. Following their recommendations, the revised charges will apply from the 2025-26 KMS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

