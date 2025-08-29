SpiceJet Flight's Emergency Landing: Pressurization Issue Averted

A SpiceJet flight, with 205 passengers on board from Delhi, made an emergency landing at Srinagar airport on Friday. Officials confirmed a pressurization problem prompted the emergency action.

Flight SG 385 included four children and seven crew members. The aircraft landed safely without any injuries or required medical assistance. The issue was contained, ensuring passenger safety.

Authorities noted the aircraft will be thoroughly inspected to address the pressurization concerns. The timely emergency response highlighted the crew's professionalism and adherence to safety protocol.

