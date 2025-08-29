Left Menu

SpiceJet Flight's Emergency Landing: Pressurization Issue Averted

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar made an emergency landing due to a pressurization problem, carrying 205 passengers. Despite the incident, no medical assistance was needed, and the aircraft landed safely. The plane will undergo necessary inspections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A SpiceJet flight, with 205 passengers on board from Delhi, made an emergency landing at Srinagar airport on Friday. Officials confirmed a pressurization problem prompted the emergency action.

Flight SG 385 included four children and seven crew members. The aircraft landed safely without any injuries or required medical assistance. The issue was contained, ensuring passenger safety.

Authorities noted the aircraft will be thoroughly inspected to address the pressurization concerns. The timely emergency response highlighted the crew's professionalism and adherence to safety protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

