Transforming Odisha: GST Reforms and the Path to Development

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi outlines transformative GST reforms aiming to boost trade, increase manufacturing, and create employment, placing Odisha among India's top five states. The 'Viksit Odisha 2036' roadmap focuses on technology-led development, infrastructure, and sectoral growth, supported by significant investments in transportation, education, and urban development.

Updated: 29-08-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha is poised for significant transformation with the proposed GST reforms, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Unveiling a bold vision at the 'Viksit Odisha, 2036' seminar, Majhi underscored the impetus that reduced GST rates could have on consumption, manufacturing, and employment.

The Chief Minister aims to elevate Odisha among the top five states in India, capitalizing on agriculture, industry, and social development as key growth engines. A holistic approach is being adopted, focusing on enriching industrial growth and optimizing mineral resource utilization to transform Odisha into a manufacturing hub.

Majhi detailed an ambitious vision document for the state, emphasizing self-reliance across sectors, world-class infrastructure, and skilled workforce cultivation. Major investments in irrigation, urban infrastructure, and transport connectivity, including new ports and extensive road projects, support this vision for a developed and prosperous Odisha by 2036.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

