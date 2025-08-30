Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs: A Legal Showdown on Trade

A federal appeals court ruled that President Trump lacked legal authority to impose widespread tariffs, challenging his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The decision permits tariffs temporarily, allowing for an appeal to the Supreme Court. The ruling disrupts Trump's protectionist economic agenda.

Updated: 30-08-2025 04:37 IST
  • United States

A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Donald Trump did not possess the legal authority to impose sweeping tariffs on nearly every country, challenging his declared national emergencies under trade laws. The judgment upholds an earlier ruling that Trump overstepped his powers by widely applying import taxes.

The court's 7-4 decision did not immediately nullify the tariffs, giving time for a Supreme Court appeal. Trump's administration has maintained that such tariffs were necessary to protect American economic interests, despite criticisms of destabilizing global markets and affecting price stability.

The ruling complicates Trump's efforts to reshape American trade policies unilaterally. The tariffs had served as a tool to pressure other countries into trade negotiations and brought significant revenue to the federal treasury. Critics argue the tariffs were unjustified and disruptive to long-standing trade relationships.

