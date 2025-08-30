Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs: A Legal Showdown on Trade

A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Donald Trump did not possess the legal authority to impose sweeping tariffs on nearly every country, challenging his declared national emergencies under trade laws. The judgment upholds an earlier ruling that Trump overstepped his powers by widely applying import taxes.

The court's 7-4 decision did not immediately nullify the tariffs, giving time for a Supreme Court appeal. Trump's administration has maintained that such tariffs were necessary to protect American economic interests, despite criticisms of destabilizing global markets and affecting price stability.

The ruling complicates Trump's efforts to reshape American trade policies unilaterally. The tariffs had served as a tool to pressure other countries into trade negotiations and brought significant revenue to the federal treasury. Critics argue the tariffs were unjustified and disruptive to long-standing trade relationships.