Left Menu

Technical Glitch Grounds SkyWest Airlines

SkyWest Airlines experienced a temporary grounding of flights due to a brief technical problem. A ground stop was issued and later lifted as the airline resolved the issue. Operations are returning to normal as SkyWest works to manage any ensuing delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 08:09 IST
Technical Glitch Grounds SkyWest Airlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SkyWest Airlines faced a brief technology issue that resulted in all flights being temporarily grounded on Friday night. The issue, described as a technical glitch, was swiftly addressed, the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop advisory at 0149 GMT upon the airline's request and promptly canceled it at 0210 GMT. "SkyWest experienced a brief technology issue this evening that has since been resolved," the airline announced in a statement.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest operates flights for major airlines including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines. SkyWest has assured that all systems are back online and measures are being implemented to handle any flight delays as operations resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Chapter for School Staffing in West Bengal

A New Chapter for School Staffing in West Bengal

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Call for Strengthened Federalism: A Fresh Take on Centre-State Dynamics

Tamil Nadu's Call for Strengthened Federalism: A Fresh Take on Centre-State ...

 India
3
Seven feared dead as landslide flattens residential house in Mahore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, say officials.

Seven feared dead as landslide flattens residential house in Mahore area of ...

 India
4
WBSSC Pledges Transparency in Upcoming Teacher Recruitment

WBSSC Pledges Transparency in Upcoming Teacher Recruitment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025