Technical Glitch Grounds SkyWest Airlines

SkyWest Airlines faced a brief technology issue that resulted in all flights being temporarily grounded on Friday night. The issue, described as a technical glitch, was swiftly addressed, the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop advisory at 0149 GMT upon the airline's request and promptly canceled it at 0210 GMT. "SkyWest experienced a brief technology issue this evening that has since been resolved," the airline announced in a statement.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest operates flights for major airlines including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines. SkyWest has assured that all systems are back online and measures are being implemented to handle any flight delays as operations resume.

