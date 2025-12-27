VB-G RAM G Act: Catalyst for Rural Transformation Sparks Political Debate

The VB-G RAM G Act, recently passed in Parliament, has become a focal point of political contention. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at the Congress for opposing the Act, accusing its leaders of shedding 'crocodile tears' over the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) replacement while asserting that Congress previously reduced its budget.

Chouhan highlighted the technological advances and transparency within the VB-G RAM G Act, emphasizing enhanced local governance. According to him, employment days have increased, and employment security has been fortified, contrary to Congress's claims of attack on the poor. He declared the intent to strengthen rural employment through Gram Sabha empowered decisions.

Conversely, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the Act, perceiving it as an infringement on state authority and equated it to demonetisation. A 'Save MNREGA' campaign was announced by Congress, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, to combat alleged efforts to undermine the scheme, stressing MGNREGA as a constitutional right and vowing to challenge the exclusion of Gandhi's name from the program.

(With inputs from agencies.)