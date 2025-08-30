Left Menu

Stalin's Industrial Investment Quest in Europe

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin embarks on a European tour to attract industrial investments. He aims to secure new deals and bolster economic growth. Stalin highlights past successes with over 10 lakh crore rupees in investments and refutes opposition criticism. He also addresses electoral concerns in Bihar.

MK Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster Tamil Nadu's economic landscape, Chief Minister MK Stalin has embarked on a significant European visit. The tour, spanning Germany and the United Kingdom, seeks to attract substantial industrial investments for the state.

Addressing the media, Stalin underscored the significance of this trip in enhancing the state's economic prospects. Under his leadership since 2021, Tamil Nadu has already witnessed an influx of investment amounting to 10.62 lakh crore rupees, resulting in the signing of 922 Memorandums of Understanding and creating job opportunities for 32.81 lakh individuals.

In the face of opposition criticism, Stalin remained confident, emphasizing the fruition of investment pacts. He also addressed potential electoral manipulations in Bihar, asserting Tamil Nadu's capability to counter any such conspiracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

