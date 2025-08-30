Carpet Crisis: Bhadohi's Exporters Seek Lifeline Amidst US Tariff Turmoil
The carpet industry is urging the Indian government for a bailout to counteract a 50% US tariff. Bhadohi, a major exporter, is hit hard as 60% of its carpets are US-bound. The industry employs 30 lakh people, with a significant contribution from women, necessitating urgent governmental aid.
The carpet industry is in a dire situation, calling on the central government for a bailout package to support exporters against the unforeseen impact of a 50% tariff levied by the United States.
AICMA and CEPC have sought intervention from Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, emphasizing the vulnerability faced by Bhadohi, which is accountable for 60% of India's carpet exports.
The sector's workforce includes 30 lakh people, with a significant number of women, underscoring the urgent need for government intervention to protect both economic and social elements of this cottage industry.
