Left Menu

Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reforms

GTRI highlights declining export promotion funding and urges the government to allocate Rs 2,500 crore annually for the Market Access Initiative. Critical opportunities for participating in global exhibitions were missed due to lack of funds. Reviving schemes and expanding budgets are needed to enhance export competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 12:05 IST
Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid concerns of dwindling export promotion funds, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has urged the Indian government to allocate Rs 2,500 crore annually for exporters under the Market Access Initiative (MAI). The current fiscal year saw no funding, resulting in missed global exhibition opportunities from April to August, according to GTRI's Founder Ajay Srivastava.

Srivastava emphasized that the longstanding Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) should be reinstated to counter the high financing costs faced by MSME exporters, which previously benefited from lower rates under the scheme. Additionally, he advocated for the immediate implementation of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) and E-commerce Export Hubs to stimulate exports amid high US tariffs on Indian goods.

Furthermore, Srivastava called for expedited customs clearance processes and predictable scheme benefits, like the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products. He highlighted the need for sufficient annual funding to support MSMEs, stressing that previous schemes like MEIS significantly benefitted many exporters before being replaced.

TRENDING

1
Tragic House Explosion Linked to Illegal Fireworks

Tragic House Explosion Linked to Illegal Fireworks

 India
2
Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reforms

Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reform...

 India
3
Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries

Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries

 Ukraine
4
The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025