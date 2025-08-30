Stalin's Strategic European Outreach: Boosting Tamil Nadu's Investment Landscape

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has embarked on a crucial week-long visit to Germany and the United Kingdom, aiming to secure additional industrial investments for the southern Indian state.

Speaking to the media, Stalin underscored the trip's goal of attracting new investments and formalizing agreements, with his return scheduled for September 8. Since assuming office in 2021, the DMK government has reportedly drawn in investments worth 10.62 lakh crore, fueling job opportunities for over 32 lakh individuals.

While responding to opposition criticism, Stalin asserted the tangible benefits of these international engagements. Amidst political dynamics, the CM affirmed that Tamil Nadu's impressive economic growth serves as testament to the state's burgeoning industrial landscape.