Sampre Nutrition Expands Global Reach with New Manufacturing Contracts

Sampre Nutrition Ltd has entered into a significant three-year manufacturing agreement with Nigeria-based Tolaram Wellness Ltd to supply nutraceutical and food products. This strategic partnership is expected to boost Sampre's nutraceutical operations and enhance its global market presence, the Telangana-based company announced on Saturday.

The agreement is anticipated to generate business worth Rs 30 crore over the contract's duration, reinforcing Sampre Nutrition's position in the market. The company highlighted that this deal aligns with their ongoing expansion plans and supports their recent robust quarterly performance.

In addition to this agreement, Sampre Nutrition has also secured a similar deal worth Rs 15 crore with Rama Exports. To support its growth trajectory, Sampre is planning a strategic fundraising initiative through QIP and other routes, ensuring reliable operations and service to its international clientele.

