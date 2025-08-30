Left Menu

Sampre Nutrition Expands Global Reach with New Manufacturing Contracts

Sampre Nutrition Ltd has signed a three-year deal with Tolaram Wellness Ltd to supply nutraceuticals and food products, potentially earning Rs 30 crore. This move strengthens their market presence, aligning with their recent agreements and fundraising plans aimed at expanding operational capabilities and serving international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:49 IST
Sampre Nutrition Expands Global Reach with New Manufacturing Contracts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sampre Nutrition Ltd has entered into a significant three-year manufacturing agreement with Nigeria-based Tolaram Wellness Ltd to supply nutraceutical and food products. This strategic partnership is expected to boost Sampre's nutraceutical operations and enhance its global market presence, the Telangana-based company announced on Saturday.

The agreement is anticipated to generate business worth Rs 30 crore over the contract's duration, reinforcing Sampre Nutrition's position in the market. The company highlighted that this deal aligns with their ongoing expansion plans and supports their recent robust quarterly performance.

In addition to this agreement, Sampre Nutrition has also secured a similar deal worth Rs 15 crore with Rama Exports. To support its growth trajectory, Sampre is planning a strategic fundraising initiative through QIP and other routes, ensuring reliable operations and service to its international clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

 Global
2
VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

 India
4
Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025