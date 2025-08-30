Left Menu

Delhi Traders Rally Against US Tariffs Impacting Bilateral Trade

Traders in Delhi's Sadar Bazar protested against US tariffs on Indian industries, organized by the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association. Led by Parmjit Singh Pamma and Rakesh Yadav, they highlighted the negative impact on trade, urging the US and Indian government to reconsider policies to support local businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:28 IST
Delhi Traders Rally Against US Tariffs Impacting Bilateral Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of traders convened in Delhi's Sadar Bazar on Saturday to express their dissent against the tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian industries, a move they say could harm bilateral trade.

Under the leadership of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association's chairman Paramjit Singh Pamma and president Rakesh Yadav, the protest highlighted the economic challenges posed by these tariffs, emphasizing the already strained industries affected by delays in export orders.

Protesters urged the US administration to remove these trade barriers and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to alleviate the burden on local businesses through GST relief and more accessible financing options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

 Global
2
VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

 India
4
Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025