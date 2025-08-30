Delhi Traders Rally Against US Tariffs Impacting Bilateral Trade
Traders in Delhi's Sadar Bazar protested against US tariffs on Indian industries, organized by the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association. Led by Parmjit Singh Pamma and Rakesh Yadav, they highlighted the negative impact on trade, urging the US and Indian government to reconsider policies to support local businesses.
Hundreds of traders convened in Delhi's Sadar Bazar on Saturday to express their dissent against the tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian industries, a move they say could harm bilateral trade.
Under the leadership of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association's chairman Paramjit Singh Pamma and president Rakesh Yadav, the protest highlighted the economic challenges posed by these tariffs, emphasizing the already strained industries affected by delays in export orders.
Protesters urged the US administration to remove these trade barriers and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to alleviate the burden on local businesses through GST relief and more accessible financing options.
