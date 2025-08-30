India's Strategic Export Blueprint: Navigating US Tariff Challenges

In response to a hefty 50% tariff imposed by the US, India's Commerce Ministry is formulating strategies to stabilize the country's export sector. The official aim is centered on providing immediate relief and long-term resilience for exporters against the backdrop of the US's trade barriers.

Among proposed measures, the launch of E-commerce export hubs, easing of logistics, and greater flexibility in SEZs are designed to alleviate the challenges faced by exporters. Additionally, leveraging India's free trade agreements and simplifying GST processes are part of the comprehensive strategy to enhance market competitiveness.

Long-term goals include diversifying export markets and strengthening existing trade routes. The proactive approach is expected to prevent potential working capital issues and sustain employment amidst the tariff-induced financial pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)