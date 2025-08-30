Left Menu

India's Economic Leap: From Banking Inclusivity to Global Power

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra credits the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana with propelling India's growth as the nation eyes becoming the world's third-largest economy. Over 55 crore accounts have been opened, aiding financial inclusion and driving development, with India now among the top five developed countries globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:31 IST
India's Economic Leap: From Banking Inclusivity to Global Power
Sanjay Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

Governor Sanjay Malhotra of the Reserve Bank of India revealed during a session at Indore that India is on the brink of becoming the world's third-largest economy. Malhotra attributed this economic boost to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

The announcement coincides with India's impressive 7.8 percent GDP growth in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year, making it the highest in five quarters, despite facing hefty tariffs from the United States. Speaking at the 'Santripti Shivir' financial inclusion event, Malhotra emphasized the role of the Jan Dhan Yojana, launched in collaboration with government banks, which has paved the way for development.

The scheme has opened 55 crore accounts, supporting the inclusion of individuals from diverse sectors into the financial system, thereby driving growth. The event also saw participation from State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty.

TRENDING

1
Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inclusion

Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inc...

 India
2
Mizoram Battles Tuberculosis Epidemic: Over 10,000 Cases in Five Years

Mizoram Battles Tuberculosis Epidemic: Over 10,000 Cases in Five Years

 India
3
Mysterious Demise: Elephant Found Dead in Masinagudi

Mysterious Demise: Elephant Found Dead in Masinagudi

 India
4
Fertiliser Frenzy: Farmers' Fury Over Urea Shortage in Odisha

Fertiliser Frenzy: Farmers' Fury Over Urea Shortage in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

AI’s double-edged impact on education threatens future workforce readiness

AI ushers in new era of smarter, adaptive urban development

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025