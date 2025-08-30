Sikkim's Vehicle Owners Urged to Resolve Pending Fines by Deadline

The transport department of Sikkim has issued a stern reminder to vehicle owners: settle your pending fines by August 31 or face stringent penalties. This initiative, under the One Time Settlement Scheme (OTSS), aims to clear outstanding dues efficiently.

Vehicle owners can verify their pending fines by visiting the official portal at www.challan.sntd.in and entering their vehicle number. All Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in Sikkim will remain open until the end of the month to assist citizens with the payment process.

Non-compliance with the scheme could result in severe consequences, including the impounding of vehicles and the seizure of documents. Officials advise anyone who disputes their fines to provide valid documentation at their respective RTO offices for resolution. Additionally, vehicle owners must ensure that their registered mobile numbers are up-to-date to avoid missing crucial notifications.