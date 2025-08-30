Left Menu

Sikkim's Vehicle Owners Urged to Resolve Pending Fines by Deadline

Sikkim's transport department has mandated vehicle owners to clear unpaid fines by August 31 under the One Time Settlement Scheme. Failure to comply will result in strict actions including the seizure of documents and vehicle impounding. Vehicle owners can check fines online, with RTO offices open for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:39 IST
Sikkim's Vehicle Owners Urged to Resolve Pending Fines by Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The transport department of Sikkim has issued a stern reminder to vehicle owners: settle your pending fines by August 31 or face stringent penalties. This initiative, under the One Time Settlement Scheme (OTSS), aims to clear outstanding dues efficiently.

Vehicle owners can verify their pending fines by visiting the official portal at www.challan.sntd.in and entering their vehicle number. All Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in Sikkim will remain open until the end of the month to assist citizens with the payment process.

Non-compliance with the scheme could result in severe consequences, including the impounding of vehicles and the seizure of documents. Officials advise anyone who disputes their fines to provide valid documentation at their respective RTO offices for resolution. Additionally, vehicle owners must ensure that their registered mobile numbers are up-to-date to avoid missing crucial notifications.

TRENDING

1
Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inclusion

Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inc...

 India
2
Mizoram Battles Tuberculosis Epidemic: Over 10,000 Cases in Five Years

Mizoram Battles Tuberculosis Epidemic: Over 10,000 Cases in Five Years

 India
3
Mysterious Demise: Elephant Found Dead in Masinagudi

Mysterious Demise: Elephant Found Dead in Masinagudi

 India
4
Fertiliser Frenzy: Farmers' Fury Over Urea Shortage in Odisha

Fertiliser Frenzy: Farmers' Fury Over Urea Shortage in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

AI’s double-edged impact on education threatens future workforce readiness

AI ushers in new era of smarter, adaptive urban development

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025