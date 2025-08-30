Left Menu

Economic Surge Fuels Real Estate Optimism

CREDAI and NAREDCO have expressed optimism that India's strong economic growth in the June quarter will boost consumer confidence and demand for real estate. Industry leaders cite the GDP growth rate of 7.8% as a sign of resilience, with reforms and festive season expected to further spur demand.

The real estate sector in India is witnessing a wave of optimism, fueled by commendable economic growth. According to the latest reports, realtors' bodies like CREDAI and NAREDCO are gearing up to capitalize on the robust consumer confidence that is expected to follow the recent 7.8% GDP growth.

Shekhar Patel, National President of CREDAI, emphasized the significance of this economic momentum in boosting both investor and consumer trust in the real estate market. The industry is also eyeing proposed GST reforms as a catalyst for further growth.

Similarly, NAREDCO President G Hari Babu highlighted that the upcoming festive season, combined with the economic uplift, could lead to a surge in demand, particularly for housing. Despite a dip in sales earlier in 2025, the sector is now poised for a promising resurgence.

