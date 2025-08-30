Economic Surge Fuels Real Estate Optimism

The real estate sector in India is witnessing a wave of optimism, fueled by commendable economic growth. According to the latest reports, realtors' bodies like CREDAI and NAREDCO are gearing up to capitalize on the robust consumer confidence that is expected to follow the recent 7.8% GDP growth.

Shekhar Patel, National President of CREDAI, emphasized the significance of this economic momentum in boosting both investor and consumer trust in the real estate market. The industry is also eyeing proposed GST reforms as a catalyst for further growth.

Similarly, NAREDCO President G Hari Babu highlighted that the upcoming festive season, combined with the economic uplift, could lead to a surge in demand, particularly for housing. Despite a dip in sales earlier in 2025, the sector is now poised for a promising resurgence.