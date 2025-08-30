Tamil Nadu CM Urges Central Action on US Tariffs

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has urged the Indian government to develop new policies in response to steep US tariffs that pose a threat to the nation's export-driven sectors, particularly textiles.

With 31% of Tamil Nadu's exports aimed at the US, the state faces heightened vulnerability. Stalin highlights this urgency in a recent statement, emphasizing the need for swift government action to provide relief to affected industries.

The CM cited his earlier communication with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for a financial relief package and emphasizing the necessity of measures like GST correction, credit support, and new FTAs to mitigate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)