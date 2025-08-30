Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Urges Central Action on US Tariffs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on the Indian government to implement new policies following a 50% US tariff. Highlighting the vulnerability of Tamil Nadu exports, Stalin has demanded financial relief and government intervention to support sectors like textiles hard-hit by the tariffs.

Updated: 30-08-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:59 IST
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has urged the Indian government to develop new policies in response to steep US tariffs that pose a threat to the nation's export-driven sectors, particularly textiles.

With 31% of Tamil Nadu's exports aimed at the US, the state faces heightened vulnerability. Stalin highlights this urgency in a recent statement, emphasizing the need for swift government action to provide relief to affected industries.

The CM cited his earlier communication with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for a financial relief package and emphasizing the necessity of measures like GST correction, credit support, and new FTAs to mitigate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

