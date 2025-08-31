Rains Disrupt Connectivity: Bridges Washed Away in Uttarakhand
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have washed away a crucial bridge on the Jyotirmath-Malari highway, disrupting connectivity to over a dozen villages. Additionally, both the Badrinath and Kund-Chamoli National Highways are closed due to debris and landslides, impacting travel in the region.
A crucial motorable bridge on the Jyotirmath-Malari highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has been swept away by torrential rains, cutting off access to more than a dozen villages in the Niti Valley border area.
Intense rainfall upstream of the Tamak stream caused the waters to swell and destroy the bridge around 2 am on Sunday, according to district officials. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties in this incident, which occurred along the Dhauliganga river, a tributary of Alaknanda.
The Badrinath National Highway is temporarily shut down after debris piled up at Bhanirpani and Paaglanala between Chamoli and Jyotirmath. Meanwhile, a landslide near Bairagana has obstructed the Kund-Chamoli National Highway connecting Kedarnath to Chamoli. Efforts are underway to clear pathways and restore traffic flow.