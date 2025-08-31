Left Menu

GJEPC Appeals for Tariff Relief Amidst US Trade Troubles

The GJEPC has called on the Indian government for immediate relief following the imposition of 50% US tariffs on Indian goods, which began affecting the sector. Suggestions include extending credit timelines, offering monetary interventions, and supporting displaced workers to counter potential job losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 12:58 IST
GJEPC Appeals for Tariff Relief Amidst US Trade Troubles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has appealed to the Central government for urgent assistance following the imposition of a 50% tariff by the United States on Indian goods, a move that has started to significantly impact the industry.

The tariffs, effective from August 27, prompted exporters to expedite shipments to the US, anticipating such a trade policy shift. Despite these efforts, the sudden implementation of the penal tariff has placed the sector under considerable strain, warned GJEPC Executive Director Sabyasachi Ray. He highlighted the need for immediate measures like extending credit timelines, moratoriums on installment payments, and interest equalization to alleviate the industry's burden.

The US remains India's most lucrative market for gems and jewellery, with Surat being a major hub for diamond processing. The GJEPC submitted a memorandum to the government outlining several proposed policies and financial interventions, including an extension of export obligation periods and support for displaced workers. Ray maintains hope for a resolution, citing the broader scope of India-US relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on border areas for continued development of bilateral ties: MEA.

In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on ...

 Global
2
Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

 India
3
Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of boundary question: MEA.

Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually accepta...

 Global
4
AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025