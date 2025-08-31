Left Menu

Goods Train Derailment in Assam: No Casualties Reported

A goods train derailed in Assam's Kamrup district, with two wagons off track. There were no injuries reported and only one railway line was operational. Efforts are underway to restore the second line. The incident won't affect regular passenger services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:37 IST
Goods Train Derailment in Assam: No Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a goods train derailed in Assam's Kamrup district, as confirmed by a Northeast Frontier Railway official. Two wagons were involved, but fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries or fatalities.

The derailment occurred at 12:42 PM between Changsari and Baihata stations. NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, released a statement emphasizing the absence of injuries or casualties.

Train operations remain largely unaffected with one line still open. Restoration work on the other line is ongoing at maximum capacity, ensuring regular passenger services continue undisrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kremlin Accuses European Powers of Blocking Ukraine Peace Efforts

Kremlin Accuses European Powers of Blocking Ukraine Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Empowered Voices: Hunger Strike Highlights Political Struggle for Education Funds

Empowered Voices: Hunger Strike Highlights Political Struggle for Education ...

 India
3
Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

 India
4
North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025