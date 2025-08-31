Goods Train Derailment in Assam: No Casualties Reported

On Sunday, a goods train derailed in Assam's Kamrup district, as confirmed by a Northeast Frontier Railway official. Two wagons were involved, but fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries or fatalities.

The derailment occurred at 12:42 PM between Changsari and Baihata stations. NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, released a statement emphasizing the absence of injuries or casualties.

Train operations remain largely unaffected with one line still open. Restoration work on the other line is ongoing at maximum capacity, ensuring regular passenger services continue undisrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)