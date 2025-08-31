PlanetSpark Eyes IPO with Profitable Growth and Global Reach

Winspark Innovations Learning, the parent firm of PlanetSpark, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) having recorded two years of profitability and achieving revenue figures of Rs 800 crore, according to co-founder Kunal Malik. The company, supported by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, expects continuous profitability into the next fiscal year.

Malik shared with PTI that an IPO has been on the agenda for the past two years. With a strategy of ensuring sustainable profitability first, the firm plans to go public once the revenue hits Rs 800 crores. Malik outlined the company's ambition to replicate financial success in FY 2027.

PlanetSpark, known for its focus on developing soft skills from pre-kindergarten to working professionals, sees a significant percentage of its client base from working professionals. Current figures show 18% from this demographic, projected to rise considerably in coming years. The firm plans to enhance its professional learning segment with the launch of Winspark.ai, focusing on AI-assisted skill development.