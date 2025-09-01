Left Menu

JSW MG Motor India's Remarkable Sales Surge in August 2025

JSW MG Motor India witnessed a significant 52% rise in wholesales in August 2025, selling 6,578 units compared to 4,323 units in the same month the previous year. The festive season enhanced sales across both ICE and EV models, with the MG Windsor achieving its highest-ever monthly sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW MG Motor India experienced a notable surge in sales, reporting a 52% increase in wholesales for August 2025, reaching 6,578 units compared to 4,323 in August 2024.

The boost is attributed to the festive season, enhancing customer interest across the company's car lineup, both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) models.

The MG Windsor, their electric vehicle, achieved a record with a 5% growth in monthly sales, marking a significant milestone for the company in 2025.

