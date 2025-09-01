JSW MG Motor India's Remarkable Sales Surge in August 2025

JSW MG Motor India experienced a notable surge in sales, reporting a 52% increase in wholesales for August 2025, reaching 6,578 units compared to 4,323 in August 2024.

The boost is attributed to the festive season, enhancing customer interest across the company's car lineup, both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) models.

The MG Windsor, their electric vehicle, achieved a record with a 5% growth in monthly sales, marking a significant milestone for the company in 2025.