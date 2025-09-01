Unattended Metal Box Sparks Security Alert at Chennai Airport
An unattended metal box at Chennai International Airport caused a security stir, prompting immediate action by the Central Industrial Security Force. The bomb squad, with sniffer dogs, swiftly inspected the box. For safety, the item was moved to a secure location for further assessment.
01-09-2025
An unattended metal box caused a significant security alert at Chennai International Airport on Monday, disrupting operations and raising concerns.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), accompanied by a bomb detection squad and sniffer dogs, rapidly assessed the metal box left near the Customs office.
Officials subsequently moved the item to a secure location for further electronic testing to determine any potential threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
