Railway Resilience: Shuttle Service Launches Amid Disruptions in Jammu

The Northern Railways initiated a shuttle service between Jammu and Katra on Monday, aiming to assist local residents and stranded travelers affected by recent disruptions. This move follows a week-long suspension of rail traffic due to adverse weather conditions.

Four trains have been designated to operate in the Jammu-Katra section from September 1 to 15, providing relief for daily commuters, stranded individuals, and workers involved in restoration projects. The shuttle service is a response to train cancellations and the need for reliable transportation.

The railway division faced a week of suspended services due to misalignments and breaches caused by heavy rains and flash floods since August 26. Despite operational challenges, the Railways has successfully run special trains, transporting over 5,784 stranded passengers from Jammu in recent days, even as weather-related issues continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)