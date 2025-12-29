Massive Blaze Engulfs SS Plaza in Korba, Locals Aid Firefighting Efforts

In a dramatic incident, a substantial fire swept through SS Plaza in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, consuming several shops and causing widespread alarm. The blaze erupted within the city's central area, specifically under the Kotwali police jurisdiction, leading to immediate concerns among residents.

Responding swiftly to the crisis, a fleet of twelve fire tenders was deployed to the site in an effort to extinguish the flames. Locals joined forces to aid firefighters, exhibiting community spirit as they tackled the challenge of containing the blaze.

As firefighting operations continue, further updates are anticipated as local authorities strive to manage the situation and prevent further damage.