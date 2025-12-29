Massive Blaze Engulfs SS Plaza in Korba, Locals Aid Firefighting Efforts
A significant fire erupted at SS Plaza in Korba, Chhattisgarh, affecting multiple shops and alarming locals. The incident took place in the central part of the city, prompting rapid response from twelve fire tenders as residents gathered to assist. Authorities are actively working to control the blaze.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident, a substantial fire swept through SS Plaza in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, consuming several shops and causing widespread alarm. The blaze erupted within the city's central area, specifically under the Kotwali police jurisdiction, leading to immediate concerns among residents.
Responding swiftly to the crisis, a fleet of twelve fire tenders was deployed to the site in an effort to extinguish the flames. Locals joined forces to aid firefighters, exhibiting community spirit as they tackled the challenge of containing the blaze.
As firefighting operations continue, further updates are anticipated as local authorities strive to manage the situation and prevent further damage.