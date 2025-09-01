Left Menu

European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid Suspected Russian Interference

A suspected Russian interference led to the disruption of GPS navigation at a Bulgarian airport, forcing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane to make a paper map landing at Plovdiv airport. The Financial Times cites three officials who confirm the incident; however, Reuters has yet to verify the report.

01-09-2025 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A suspected Russian interference attack has reportedly disabled GPS navigation services at a Bulgarian airport, compelling the plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to rely on paper maps for landing on Sunday. The incident took place at Plovdiv airport as confirmed by three officials, according to the Financial Times.

The disruption of GPS services highlights potential vulnerabilities in air navigation and raises concerns over aviation security in the region. The interference and its suspected roots in Russian cyber activities are prompting scrutiny and increased vigilance among European authorities.

Reuters has not yet verified the information, pointing to ongoing investigations and the need for further evidence to confirm the details of the interference and its implications for international aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

