European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid Suspected Russian Interference
A suspected Russian interference led to the disruption of GPS navigation at a Bulgarian airport, forcing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane to make a paper map landing at Plovdiv airport. The Financial Times cites three officials who confirm the incident; however, Reuters has yet to verify the report.
The disruption of GPS services highlights potential vulnerabilities in air navigation and raises concerns over aviation security in the region. The interference and its suspected roots in Russian cyber activities are prompting scrutiny and increased vigilance among European authorities.
Reuters has not yet verified the information, pointing to ongoing investigations and the need for further evidence to confirm the details of the interference and its implications for international aviation.
