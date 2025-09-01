Maruti Suzuki Sees Slight Sales Dip Despite Export Surge

Maruti Suzuki India observed a minor downturn in total sales for August, reporting 1,80,683 units, a slight drop from 1,81,782 units in the previous year. The company's domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers decreased by 8% to 1,31,278 units from 1,43,075 units last August, according to a statement by Maruti Suzuki India (MSI).

The sales of the mini segment, including models such as Alto and S-Presso, saw a decline, falling to 6,853 units from 10,648 units in August 2024. On the other hand, compact car sales, featuring models like Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift, saw an increase to 59,597 units, up from 58,051 units a year ago.

In the utility vehicle category, encompassing Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, and XL6, sales decreased by 14%, totaling 54,043 units last month compared to 62,684 units in the same period last year. The van Eeco recorded 10,785 units sold, a slight dip from 10,985 units, while the light commercial vehicle Super Carry saw sales at 2,772 units, up from 2,495 units a year before. Notably, MSI's exports in August surged by 40% to 36,538 units from 26,003 units.