Sri Lanka Customs Seizes Second Batch of BYD EVs Over Power Discrepancy

Sri Lanka Customs has detained a second shipment of Chinese BYD electric vehicles due to allegations of misrepresented motor power. Customs spokesperson Seevali Arukgoda announced that nearly 1,000 cars have been withheld for verification of their engine specifications.

This seizure follows a similar incident in July when another batch of 1,000 BYD vehicles was scrutinized for suspected undervaluation of motor power, aimed at reducing excise duty. A settlement in August saw the release of over 900 cars after providing a bank guarantee of 3 billion Sri Lankan rupees for the tariff discrepancy.

John Keells CG Auto, the importer, had alleged that their cars were charged a lower tariff by misdeclaring motor capacity. Despite a court settlement allowing partial release, the technical expertise committee for the latest seizure is yet to be appointed. BYD cars have gained significant market presence in Sri Lanka since import approvals earlier this year.