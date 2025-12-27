Parking Dispute and Pet Dog Issue Lead to Shooting Incident in Delhi

A violent altercation in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area has left a 19-year-old man hospitalized following a shooting incident fueled by a dispute over vehicle parking and pet dog issues, police reported on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Friday evening. Officers promptly responded to the scene, finding the injured individual, identified as Prince from Jyoti Nagar, who was subsequently transported to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary findings suggest the gunfire stemmed from a persistent feud between two factions over parking disagreements and pet-related conflicts. Previous preventive measures had been taken, but tensions persisted. Authorities are actively pursuing leads, examining CCTV footage, and conducting a forensic investigation to piece together the crime's details.