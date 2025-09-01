Harish Khurana Rallies Support for Punjab Flood Victims

In a bid to provide immediate relief, Delhi BJP MLA Harish Khurana declared on Monday his intention to donate his two months' salary, amounting to Rs two lakh, to victims of the devastating floods in Punjab. The generous move aims to aid those in dire need as heavy rains persist in the region.

The floods, compounded by the swelling of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, have submerged nearly 1,000 villages across 10 districts. Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Ferozepur are among the worst-hit areas, with residents desperately seeking assistance amid the crisis.

Rescue and relief efforts by the NDRF, Army, BSF, and local authorities continue at full throttle. As the son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, Harish expresses his duty to support his fellow Punjabis, emphasizing a commitment to supply future aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)