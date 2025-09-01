Left Menu

Hyundai's Sales Dip in August: A Strategic Shift Towards Exports

Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported a 4.23% decline in total sales in August, with 60,501 units sold compared to 63,175 last year. Domestic sales were 44,001 units, exports 16,500. The company aims to make India a key manufacturing base and its largest export hub outside South Korea, with a 21% export growth.

  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced a 4.23% decline in total sales for August, with the company selling 60,501 units compared to 63,175 in the same month last year.

Breaking down the numbers, domestic market sales hit 44,001 units, while exports accounted for 16,500 units. The previous August saw domestic sales at 49,525 units and exports at 13,650 units.

Tarun Garg, HMIL's Whole-time Director and COO, stated that Hyundai's ambition is to establish India as a strategic manufacturing base for emerging markets, aiming to become the brand's largest export hub outside South Korea. Garg highlighted a noteworthy export growth of 21% year-on-year in August 2025.

