TVS Motor Shares Surge on Impressive August Sales Growth

TVS Motor Company witnessed a significant increase in sales, with a 30% year-on-year growth in August. This positive performance led to an over 2% rise in the company's stock on the BSE. The domestic two-wheeler segment also saw notable gains, underlining a robust market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:21 IST
Shares of TVS Motor Company rose significantly on Monday following the company's announcement of a substantial 30% year-on-year increase in total sales for August.

The stock appreciated by 2.39% to close at Rs 3,356 on the BSE, hitting an intra-day high of 2.87% at Rs 3,372. On the NSE, the share price similarly advanced, ending 2.42% higher at Rs 3,356.20.

The impressive sales figures were driven by a 30% growth in two-wheeler sales, with units rising from 3,78,841 in August 2024 to 4,90,788 in August 2025. The domestic two-wheeler segment alone recorded a 28% increase, boosting TVS Motor's overall market performance.

