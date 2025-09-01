Nuvoco Vistas Expands to Cement its Leadership in India

Nuvoco Vistas Corp, a key player within the Nirma group's portfolio, has embarked on an ambitious expansion, committing Rs 200 crore to boost its cement grinding capabilities by 4 MMTPA.

The expansion will involve a new mill installation at the Arasmeta Cement Plant in Chhattisgarh and additional debottlenecking efforts at Jojobera, Panagarh, and Odisha facilities. This strategic move aims to increase the company's Eastern India cement capacity by more than 20% over the next 18 months.

According to Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, this investment aligns with the anticipated 7-8% CAGR in cement demand for FY2025-26 and supports Nuvoco's growth aspirations in the East, West, and North markets, further underlined by their Vadraj Cement acquisition.