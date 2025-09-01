Left Menu

Reliance Industries Shares See Marginal Decline Amid Strategic Announcements

Shares of Reliance Industries saw a marginal decline amid profit-taking and technical selling. CEO Mukesh Ambani announced plans to list Jio Platforms by the first half of 2026, partnerships with Meta and Google for AI development, and a roadmap for clean energy initiatives during the annual general meeting.

Updated: 01-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Reliance Industries ended marginally lower on Monday as they extended losses from the previous session. The prominent stock fell by 1.13% to Rs 1,341.70 during the day at BSE, later recovering most of its losses to close at Rs 1,353.85, marking a minor drop of 0.24%.

On the NSE, Reliance Industries' stock settled with a 0.24% decline at Rs 1,353.90 after an intra-session drop of 1.22% to Rs 1,340.60. The shares fell over 2% amid profit-taking coinciding with the company's annual general meeting.

Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman, revealed strategic plans including listing the telecom unit Jio by H1 2026, collaborations with Meta and Google for AI development, and a clean energy roadmap. The announcements were deemed positive despite technical selling pressure, according to VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

