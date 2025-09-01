Left Menu

Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Helm at NHPC as Interim CMD

Sanjay Kumar Singh has been appointed as the interim Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC after Rajendra Prasad Goyal vacated the position upon retirement. Singh, who is the Director of Projects, will hold this role temporarily until a permanent appointment is made. Sipan Kumar Garg is assigned additional Director Finance responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:38 IST
Sanjay Kumar Singh has been appointed as the interim Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC, following the retirement of Rajendra Prasad Goyal. Singh, who currently serves as Director of Projects, assumes this additional responsibility effective September 1.

The Ministry of Power approved Singh's appointment as part of efforts to ensure leadership continuity. His new role is temporary, pending the appointment of a full-time successor.

Meanwhile, Sipan Kumar Garg from THDC India Limited will take on extra duties as Director Finance across both NHPC and SJVN, commencing September 1. These strategic changes aim to bolster project financing and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

