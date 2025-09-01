Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Helm at NHPC as Interim CMD

Sanjay Kumar Singh has been appointed as the interim Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC, following the retirement of Rajendra Prasad Goyal. Singh, who currently serves as Director of Projects, assumes this additional responsibility effective September 1.

The Ministry of Power approved Singh's appointment as part of efforts to ensure leadership continuity. His new role is temporary, pending the appointment of a full-time successor.

Meanwhile, Sipan Kumar Garg from THDC India Limited will take on extra duties as Director Finance across both NHPC and SJVN, commencing September 1. These strategic changes aim to bolster project financing and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)