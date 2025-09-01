Tesla's Declining Sales in Italy: A Four-Month Slump

Tesla has experienced a continued decline in its new car registrations in Italy, marking the fourth straight month of reduced sales in August. According to data released by the Italian transport ministry, the leading electric vehicle manufacturer recorded a 4.4% year-on-year drop in registrations for that month.

In August, Tesla sold only 416 vehicles in Italy, a number that remains typical for the region but contributes to fluctuations in their monthly sales data. This decrease in sales is part of a broader trend observed over the January-August period.

During the first eight months of the year, Tesla's sales amounted to 7,341 new vehicles, signifying a significant drop of 33.6% when compared to the equivalent period in 2024. This decline highlights potential challenges for Tesla in the Italian market.