Tesla's Declining Sales in Italy: A Four-Month Slump

Tesla's new car registrations in Italy fell for the fourth consecutive month in August, recording a 4.4% decline year-on-year. The electric vehicle company sold just 416 cars in Italy that month, contributing to a 33.6% decrease in sales over the first eight months compared to last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla has experienced a continued decline in its new car registrations in Italy, marking the fourth straight month of reduced sales in August. According to data released by the Italian transport ministry, the leading electric vehicle manufacturer recorded a 4.4% year-on-year drop in registrations for that month.

In August, Tesla sold only 416 vehicles in Italy, a number that remains typical for the region but contributes to fluctuations in their monthly sales data. This decrease in sales is part of a broader trend observed over the January-August period.

During the first eight months of the year, Tesla's sales amounted to 7,341 new vehicles, signifying a significant drop of 33.6% when compared to the equivalent period in 2024. This decline highlights potential challenges for Tesla in the Italian market.

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

