Jaipur's Trending Preferences Ahead of Amazon Fest

Amazon reveals online shopping trends in Jaipur ahead of their Great Indian Festival, noting a rising demand for healthier and convenient food options. Consumers in the city show increasing preference for premium products across various categories such as smartphones, consumer electronics, and groceries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:55 IST
As the Amazon Great Indian Festival approaches, the e-commerce giant has unveiled key shopping trends emerging from Jaipur, indicating an increased demand for healthier, convenient food options.

Popular categories for Jaipur shoppers include smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion and beauty, and home essentials, as disclosed by an Amazon official.

Amazon India's Srikant Sree Ram highlighted that Jaipur's consumers are gravitating towards premium products across all categories, pointing to a growing trust in Amazon Fresh for both everyday needs and festive moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

