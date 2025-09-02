Colombia's Tax Reform: A Major Fiscal Overhaul Faces Congressional Hurdles
Colombia's government has introduced an ambitious tax reform bill aimed at raising significant revenue to finance the national budget and stabilize finances. The proposal, which includes new taxes and levies, faces a challenging path in Congress amidst limited support due to upcoming elections.
Colombia's government has unveiled a sweeping tax reform bill in Congress, seeking to generate 26.3 trillion pesos ($6.54 billion) in 2026. The reform is crucial to funding the upcoming budget and addressing the nation's financial instability. However, the plan confronts significant opposition in a divided Congress, with elections approaching.
Finance Minister German Avila explained that the proposal is structured to ensure medium-term macroeconomic stability beyond the 2026 budget. The initiative aims to boost revenue gradually, reaching 37 trillion pesos by 2030. Proposed measures include higher taxes on petroleum derivatives and a completely new 1% levy on initial crude oil and coal transactions.
Despite the government's intentions, analysts remain doubtful about the bill's viability, citing the lack of effective public spending reforms. The fiscal rule was suspended earlier this year, escalating the 2025 deficit target to 7.1% of GDP. Without legislative approval, President Petro warns of increased reliance on debt to cover budgetary needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
