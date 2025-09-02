Trident Ltd Greenlights Rs 250 Crore Investment in Trident Global Corp for Strategic Stake
Trident Ltd is set to invest up to Rs 250 crore in Trident Global Corp Ltd, aiming for a 30.42% equity stake to enhance brand equity and mitigate geopolitical risks. The investment will occur in multiple tranches, subject to regulatory approval and aims to capitalize on domestic market opportunities.
In a strategic move, Trident Ltd has approved a significant investment of up to Rs 250 crore in Trident Global Corp Ltd, targeting a 30.42% stake acquisition in the home textiles company. This decision comes as part of the company's plan to fortify its presence in the domestic market.
The investment, structured in one or more tranches, is classified as a related party transaction and will proceed following the necessary regulatory approvals. The Board of Directors' decision underscores Trident Ltd's strategic focus on leveraging its existing manufacturing capabilities and brand equity.
This capital infusion is aimed at strengthening the company's market position, especially in the face of geopolitical challenges such as US tariffs. It also aligns with the Swadeshi movement, offering potential domestic market growth advantages for Trident Ltd.
