Left Menu

Trident Ltd Greenlights Rs 250 Crore Investment in Trident Global Corp for Strategic Stake

Trident Ltd is set to invest up to Rs 250 crore in Trident Global Corp Ltd, aiming for a 30.42% equity stake to enhance brand equity and mitigate geopolitical risks. The investment will occur in multiple tranches, subject to regulatory approval and aims to capitalize on domestic market opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:43 IST
Trident Ltd Greenlights Rs 250 Crore Investment in Trident Global Corp for Strategic Stake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Trident Ltd has approved a significant investment of up to Rs 250 crore in Trident Global Corp Ltd, targeting a 30.42% stake acquisition in the home textiles company. This decision comes as part of the company's plan to fortify its presence in the domestic market.

The investment, structured in one or more tranches, is classified as a related party transaction and will proceed following the necessary regulatory approvals. The Board of Directors' decision underscores Trident Ltd's strategic focus on leveraging its existing manufacturing capabilities and brand equity.

This capital infusion is aimed at strengthening the company's market position, especially in the face of geopolitical challenges such as US tariffs. It also aligns with the Swadeshi movement, offering potential domestic market growth advantages for Trident Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
On the Tracks of Diplomacy: Kim Jong Un's Iconic Armoured Train Journeys

On the Tracks of Diplomacy: Kim Jong Un's Iconic Armoured Train Journeys

 Global
2
MiniMines' Green Leap: Pioneering Battery Recycling in India

MiniMines' Green Leap: Pioneering Battery Recycling in India

 India
3
The Healing Words: Communication's Role in Healthcare Revealed

The Healing Words: Communication's Role in Healthcare Revealed

 India
4
High Court Denies Bail to Activists in 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case

High Court Denies Bail to Activists in 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025