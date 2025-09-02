Maruti Suzuki's Production Decline Amid Market Adjustments

Maruti Suzuki India experienced a 6% decrease in vehicle production in August, as the company fine-tuned its manufacturing output to meet market demands, according to a regulatory disclosure. The automotive giant recorded production of 1,58,202 units last month, compared to 1,68,953 units in August of the previous year.

Production of the Alto and S-Presso models declined by 11% to 9,485 units, while compact models, including Baleno and Swift, saw production increase to 75,923 units from the prior year's 73,148 units. Additionally, the company noted zero production of the Ciaz model, which had seen an output of 1,651 units the previous year.

Utility vehicle manufacturing, encompassing the Brezza and Ertiga, dropped by 15% year-on-year to 58,587 units. The Super Carry LCV production also declined. The overall decrease in production corresponded with an 8% drop in August's passenger vehicle dispatches, attributed to market demand and price anticipation among consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)