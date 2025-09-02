Left Menu

JSW Steel's Mongolian Coking Coal Plans on Hold Due to Logistics

JSW Steel has paused its initiative to source coking coal from Mongolia due to logistical challenges in transportation. The dependence on imports continues, with over 80% sourced from countries like Australia. The Indian government aims to diversify supplies and explore domestic reserves to mitigate reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:55 IST
JSW Steel's Mongolian Coking Coal Plans on Hold Due to Logistics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel has halted its plan to source coking coal from Mongolia, as revealed by a company executive on Tuesday. The decision comes amid significant logistical challenges in transporting the essential raw material from the landlocked nation to India.

The company's Joint Managing Director and CEO, Jayant Acharya, expressed at the CII Global Sustainability Summit that despite exploring Mongolia as an alternative source, logistical feasibility remains a major obstacle. India's steel industry heavily relies on imports, with Australia being the primary provider.

Efforts to diversify coking coal sources are ongoing, including governmental initiatives to explore domestic reserves and promote alternative production methods. Nonetheless, India's dependency on costly and time-consuming foreign supplies continues to be a pressing issue for the sector.

TRENDING

1
On the Tracks of Diplomacy: Kim Jong Un's Iconic Armoured Train Journeys

On the Tracks of Diplomacy: Kim Jong Un's Iconic Armoured Train Journeys

 Global
2
MiniMines' Green Leap: Pioneering Battery Recycling in India

MiniMines' Green Leap: Pioneering Battery Recycling in India

 India
3
The Healing Words: Communication's Role in Healthcare Revealed

The Healing Words: Communication's Role in Healthcare Revealed

 India
4
High Court Denies Bail to Activists in 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case

High Court Denies Bail to Activists in 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025