Delhi's Manufacturing Boom: Outpacing National Growth

Delhi's manufacturing industry posted an impressive growth rate of 11.9% in the fiscal year 2024-25, outstripping the national average growth of 4.1%, according to a recent report from the Delhi government's Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) report, using data from 134 manufacturing units and one electricity unit in Delhi with a base year of 2011-12, highlights a broader industrial recovery in the capital. Notably, nine out of 23 manufacturing sectors saw positive growth, including food products and motor vehicles.

However, the report also noted declines in 13 other major product groups, including apparel and electronics, attributing some of the decline to factory closures or relocations. Meanwhile, Delhi's electricity sector grew modestly by 3.35% against a national growth rate of 5.2%.