Jai Sharma Appointed CFO of Schneider Electric's Greater India Zone

Schneider Electric has appointed Jai Sharma as the new Chief Financial Officer for its Greater India Zone, succeeding Preeti Gupta Mohanty. This leadership change signifies the company's commitment to internal talent development. Sharma brings 18 years of experience in various financial leadership roles to his new position.

Schneider Electric announced the appointment of Jai Sharma as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Greater India Zone on Tuesday.

Sharma succeeds Preeti Gupta Mohanty, who has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Finance for International Operations, as the company aims to foster leadership continuity.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President of Greater India and MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, emphasized the importance of internal talent and leadership growth. He highlighted how Jai Sharma's 18 years of experience across strategic financial roles make him an ideal fit, further underscoring India's role as a pivotal talent hub.

